‘Are They Just F*cking Us?’ Joe Rogan Urges Trump to Deal with Whopping Gas Prices Amid Iran War

Even Joe Rogan is feeling the pinch of soaring gas prices, urging President Donald Trump to make some major moves when it comes to energy policies.

Rogan was joined by fellow podcaster Brendan Schaub on Wednesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience for a lengthy chat mostly focused on fighting and cars, but it eventually turned to rising gas prices amid the Iran war. According to AAA, the national price of gas is over $4.50 a gallon. The average was below $3 before the conflict with Iran kicked off.

Rogan recalled his friend and fellow comedian Tim Dillon telling him he’s paying more than $7 a gallon for gas in Los Angeles.

“Here’s what I don’t understand. Are we getting oil from Iran?” Rogan, who has been a critic of the current war, asked.

“No!” Schaub exclaimed.

“Maybe 3-4%,” producer Jamie Vernon added.

“So are they just f*cking us in the a*s?” Rogan asked.

He used his AI sponsor, Perplexity AI, to ask about the global oil market affecting domestic prices. Crude oil has mainly risen due to the conflict in Iran and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

Schaub argued oil executives see war as an excuse to raise prices.

“Or is it global prices went up because some of the gas can’t get to where it needs to go, and so they need to make that money so they just f*ck you. Isn’t it funny? They’re like, we’re going to make money no matter what. The American people are going to lose money so we make the same amount of money. F*ck you, you need oil,” Rogan said.

The podcaster and comedian then proposed that the United States have an oil market completely cut off from the rest of the world.

“They’re a bunch of crooks,” he said about oil executives. “We should have a national oil company and only sell in America. Keep it in house so no matter what foul s*it we do outside the in the world [prices don’t go up].”

Rogan then read from his AI answer, which explained that global market disruptions will always bleed over into domestic gas prices as they affect oil companies across the board.

“Even though U.S. is the largest oil producer, companies can sell oil on the global market to whoever pays the highest price. High world prices still translate into high domestic gas prices,” he read.

He then directly asked the president to “fix” the problem, but predicted oil executives would try to assassinate him.

“Hey, Mr. President, please fix that…I don’t know if he can go that. They’ll kill him. They tried to kill him three times already. You try to f*ck with that oil money, all of a sudden President JD [Vance] is crying on TV,” he said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!