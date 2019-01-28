Trump Mockingly Asks What Happened to ‘Global Waming’ After Record Cold in Midwest

President Donald Trump is wondering what happened to global warming since right now it is cold in the “beautiful Midwest.”

“In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday night. “People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Trump’s tweet is similar to one he sent out last week insisting it “wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

The president said the same thing back in November when it was cold.

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Despite Trump’s claims, 2018 was among the hottest on record across the globe and the planet is expected to get hotter according to experts.

United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas warned in 2018 that temperatures are predicted to rise up to 9 degrees by the end of the century.

“Greenhouse gas concentrations are once again at record levels and if the current trend continues we may see temperature increases of from 5.4 to 9 degrees by the end of the century,” he said in a statement made approximately one week from Trump’s November tweet pondering where — given a few days of cold — global warming had gone.

