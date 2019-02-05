comScore

Trump’s Crooked Tie Takes Over State of the Union Twitter

by | Feb 5th, 2019, 9:26 pm

Donald Trump‘s 2019 State of the Union got off to a crooked start when Trump took to the podium with his necktie askew, and Twitter went wild.

It didn’t take long for all of political Twitter to notice that Trump’s tie was tucked slightly to the left, a distraction that many users found, well, distracting:

Some wondered how Trump would deal with the aftermath of the tie debacle:

Others had jokes:

It continues to this very minute. Fun fact: Trump’s own line of neckties was made in China.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop