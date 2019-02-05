Trump’s Crooked Tie Takes Over State of the Union Twitter

Donald Trump‘s 2019 State of the Union got off to a crooked start when Trump took to the podium with his necktie askew, and Twitter went wild.

It didn’t take long for all of political Twitter to notice that Trump’s tie was tucked slightly to the left, a distraction that many users found, well, distracting:

Someone needs to adjust Trump’s crooked tie or it will ruin my evening. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) February 6, 2019

Someone really do fix Trump’s tie. please. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 6, 2019

Some wondered how Trump would deal with the aftermath of the tie debacle:

I’m sure Trump will be pleased when he rewatches his intro later and notices his tie. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 6, 2019

I can’t stop giggling over how PISSED Trump is going to be when he sees his tie was askew for the ENTIRE #SOTU — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 6, 2019

There’s nothing that could piss Trump off more than his tie looking stupid at the State of the Union. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 6, 2019

Others had jokes:

is Trump’s tie askew? or is it…a sQAnon? — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 6, 2019

Trump’s tie tucked to his side like he’s going to eat pizza with a knife and fork again — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) February 6, 2019

I know I’ll have more important policy points on #SOTU to make in a second but: TRUMP’S ASKEW TIE IS OUR NATION RIGHT NOW. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 6, 2019

It continues to this very minute. Fun fact: Trump’s own line of neckties was made in China.

