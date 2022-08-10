Turns Out ‘BasedMikeLee’ Actually IS the Conservative Utah Republican’s Account

It turns out that the Twitter account “BasedMikeLee” actually belongs to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

The personal account was started last month and, as of press time, has more than 15,000 followers. His first post was on July 24, blasting Prince Harry denouncing the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Love being lectured on democracy by an actual prince. https://t.co/9MmV8R3eXE — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2022

A source close to Lee told The Salt Lake Tribune that the @BasedMikeLee account belongs to Lee, who himself uses it.

In response to Monday’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Lee posted a thread of 10 tweets.

As a lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have a few questions about the FBI’s raid of Mar a Lago. First, did Attorney General Garland personally sign off on this action? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 9, 2022

Little is known about the circumstances of the raid. According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office. In addition to Lee, Republicans and other conservatives have blasted the FBI’s unprecedented raid as an abuse of power, with some calling for the FBI to be defunded — despite being against calls to defund the police.

Lee has an official account for his Senate business, @SenMikeLee.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com