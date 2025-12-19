WATCH: Curtis Sliwa Raps Election-Themed Remix of Chainsmokers Hit at Press Corps Holiday Party

Curtis Sliwa has stopped by New York City reporters’ holiday party and is treating us to his rendition of the Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down.” pic.twitter.com/4quzp8bZEi — Sahalie Donaldson (@SahalieD) December 18, 2025

Former New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa rapped Chainsmokers hit “Don’t Let Me Down” for amused journalists on Thursday night after he turned up unannounced at a city hall press corps’ holiday party.

New York Times bureau chief Emma Fitzsimmons explained that the party attendees in Room 9 of City Hall, the designated workspace for journalists covering the Mayor’s office and city government, were treated to the rendition.

Curtis Sliwa is at the Room 9 holiday party singing karaoke – a mayoral race themed version of The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down.” pic.twitter.com/5SBcTk3oyo — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) December 18, 2025

Footage of Sliwa’s shenanigans was shared online by Politico reporter Josh Coltin as well as City and State’s Sahalie Donaldson:

The Room 9 holiday party is swinging with Curtis Sliwa on karaoke with his favorite Chainsmokers song: pic.twitter.com/jqpptSgqYD — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) December 18, 2025

In it, the Republican can be seen wearing a bright red coat and his signature beret as he attempts some karaoke.

Sliwa even took the liberty of changing up some of the lyrics, belting out a mayoral-election themed remix: “Stranded, reaching out but you’re not around/How come you didn’t vote for me?/I say your name but you’re not around.”

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D) defeated Sliwa and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, in November. As the Republican nominee, Sliwa struggled to gain traction throughout the campaign and was widely seen as a non-factor in the race. Several high-profile Republicans, including President Donald Trump, went so far as to back Cuomo and urge Sliwa to step aside.

