Joe Scarborough Laughs Out Loud at Howard Lutnick’s ‘Bizarre’ Defense of Trump’s ‘Unexplainable’ Drug Price Brag

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough cackled out loud after playing back Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s “bizarre” attempt to spin President Donald Trump’s claim to having reduced drug prices by “600%” during a Fox News grilling on Thursday.

Fox News anchor John Roberts had pressed Lutnick on Thursday to clarify what Trump actually meant in his address to the nation, pointing out that some of the president’s claims were “mathematically impossible” and noting the reduction in drug costs cited by the Cabinet member amounted to a 87% reduction.

“It just depends on how you look at it,” Lutnick replied.

Having skewered the numbers the day before and after rolling back the clip, Scarborough opened Friday’s Morning Joe laughing as he mocked the commerce secretary for “looking kind of dumb” in his efforts to rationalize what the president had said:

“It all depends on how you look at it.” And if you’re willing to look really stupid while you look at it. The only thing missing there was Judy Collins in the background singing ‘Send in the Clowns’ and then ending by saying: “Don’t bother, they’re here!” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick offering his bizarre explanation instead of just saying: “Yeah, he was wrong. He exaggerated. Nothing can go down 600% and there’s no way when you buy a drug, the drug company is going to pay you six times the amount they were going to charge you.” Just one more exaggeration and one more example of somebody just looking kind of dumb trying to twist themselves in knots to explain the unexplainable that keeps coming out of this White House. And it seems to be coming out in rapid succession.

