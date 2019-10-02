BREAKING: In stunning moment, Botham Jean's brother embraces Amber Guyger after her sentencing for his brother's murder. "I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want." https://t.co/sWaPUtS0kj pic.twitter.com/xPAIKQLh6z — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019

A stunning scene played out in a Dallas courtroom Wednesday at the sentencing of a former police officer who was found guilty in the killing of a man she erroneously believed had entered her apartment.

Amber Guyger was sentenced, on Wednesday, to 10 years in prison for the killing of Botham Jean. With parole, she could be released in five years.

Speaking at the sentencing, Brandt Jean — the 18-year old brother of Botham — offered forgiveness.

“I love you just like anyone else and I’m not going to hope you rot and die,” Jean told Guyger. “I personally want the best for you. I wasn’t going to say this in front of my family, I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want for you.

Jean then asked the judge for permission to embrace Guyger.

“I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug please?”

Permission was granted, and the two tearfully embraced.

Watch the jawdropping moment above, via ABC News.

