Well-Wishes Pour Out After Rep. Dan Crenshaw Announces He’s Had Emergency Eye Surgery, Dem Congressman Offers Help

Political and media figures poured out well-wishes across party lines when Rep. Dan Crenshaw announced he’s had emergency surgery for a detaching retina, and Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego even offered help with constituent services.

On Saturday morning, Rep. Crenshaw — who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan — released a statement in which he announced he will be “off the grid” and “will be effectively blind for about a month” due to emergency surgery for a detaching retina.

The announcement prompted Rep. Gallego to wish Crenshaw a speedy recovery, and to offer help.

“Good luck!! Get better,” Gallego wrote, and added “If your office needs some constituent service support I can make my staff available. Will have our chiefs connect.”

If your office needs some constituent service support I can make my staff available. Will have our chiefs connect. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 10, 2021

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders were among many others to wish Crenshaw well, including many who openly disagree with his politics.

Hope Rep Crenshaw gets well soon. https://t.co/sZKiCCHI5w — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 10, 2021

Praying for you and your doctors! — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 10, 2021

.@RepDanCrenshaw is as tough as they come. I’m praying for a quick recovery for him. Get well soon! https://t.co/fGa0pB0fh2 — Rep. Jerry Carl (@RepJerryCarl) April 10, 2021

I don’t agree with you about much, but I have the utmost respect for your service. Wishing you a full and fast recovery. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) April 10, 2021

Freedom isn’t free—it’s built on the sacrifice of our service men and women like my friend, Dan Crenshaw. Please join me in praying for his speedy and full recovery. https://t.co/01MPvQF5CG — Rep. Jodey Arrington (@RepArrington) April 10, 2021

Politics aside, prayers for Congressman Crenshaw. Thank you to the @DeptVetAffairs medical staff. https://t.co/d6dgdgWtCj — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 10, 2021

