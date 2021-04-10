comScore Well-Wishes Pour Out After Rep. Dan Crenshaw Announces He’s Had Emergency Eye Surgery, Dem Congressman Offers Help

By Tommy ChristopherApr 10th, 2021, 12:22 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Political and media figures poured out well-wishes across party lines when Rep. Dan Crenshaw announced he’s had emergency surgery for a detaching retina, and Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego even offered help with constituent services.

On Saturday morning, Rep. Crenshaw — who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan — released a statement in which he announced he will be “off the grid” and “will be effectively blind for about a month” due to emergency surgery for a detaching retina.

The announcement prompted Rep. Gallego to wish Crenshaw a speedy recovery, and to offer help.

“Good luck!! Get better,” Gallego wrote, and added “If your office needs some constituent service support I can make my staff available. Will have our chiefs connect.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders were among many others to wish Crenshaw well, including many who openly disagree with his politics.

