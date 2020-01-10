What do Linda Ronstadt, Al Baghdadi and Qasam Soleimani All Have in Common? Mike Pompeo’s Curious Instagram Post
Well, this is not a story that anyone saw coming.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised eyebrows by posting on his personal Instagram account the highlights of 2019. The post features a slide show two images each comprised of four smaller photos, including a curious combination of subjects.
Writing “A little late… but here’s a brief look back at 2019 + a few days into the new year!”
The Instagram post includes images of Fox News reports of the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and Qasam Soleimani, alongside cute pictures of his yellow lab, family photos, a map of Ukraine and the album cover of Linda Ronstadt.
Pompeo’s curious Instagram post has begun to gather interesting reaction on social media, perhaps best exemplified by that of Business Insider reporter Tom Porter:
Middle East assassinations and puppy pics, Mike Pompeo looks back at 2019 in Instagram post https://t.co/IVMqg99hgD
— Tom Porter (@Finneganporter) January 10, 2020
