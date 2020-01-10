comScore

What do Linda Ronstadt, Al Baghdadi and Qasam Soleimani All Have in Common? Mike Pompeo’s Curious Instagram Post

By Colby HallJan 10th, 2020, 10:58 am

Well, this is not a story that anyone saw coming.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised eyebrows by posting on his personal Instagram account the highlights of 2019. The post features a slide show two images each comprised of four smaller photos, including a curious combination of subjects.

Writing “A little late… but here’s a brief look back at 2019 + a few days into the new year!”

The Instagram post includes images of Fox News reports of the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and Qasam Soleimani, alongside cute pictures of his yellow lab, family photos, a map of Ukraine and the album cover of Linda Ronstadt.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A little late… but here’s a brief look back at 2019 + a few days into the new year!

A post shared by Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo86) on

Pompeo’s curious Instagram post has begun to gather interesting reaction on social media, perhaps best exemplified by that of Business Insider reporter Tom Porter:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: