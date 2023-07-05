‘You Can’t F*cking Remember That?’: Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O’Brien For Writing ‘Han Solo’ In His Notes For Interview

Legendary actor Harrison Ford roasted former late night host Conan O’Brien during the latest episode of the comedian’s podcast after he made an unnecessary note about his Star War’s role.

Ford joined O’Brien’s podcast, Needs A Friend, to promote the final Indiana Jones installment Dial of Destiny where the pair talked about his 4-decades long career in acting.

However, during the episode, Ford and O’Brien discuss the nationality of his father. O’Brien initially thought Ford’s father was Irish-German when he was in fact only Irish.

“If that’s the quality of your research, which I imagine it is, because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write down ‘Han Solo,'” Ford tells O’Brien as his co-hosts burst out laughing. “You can’t fucking remember that?”

Conan joked back that he could not remember Ford’s character because he didn’t think he really “popped” in the franchise.

“I’m sorry but I remember Chewbacca. I remember the bad guy with the black helmet,” the host says until Ford humorously responds, “Why aren’t you still on television?”

Watch the interaction below:

It’s even funnier seeing the clip of it https://t.co/3dSxWHZV7k pic.twitter.com/0ZfBHPaoyO — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) July 5, 2023

The latest Indiana Jones movie dominated through the July 4th holiday, grossing over $82 million in sales during its opening box office weekend.

