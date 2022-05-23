Conan O’Brien Sells Podcast Company ‘Team Coco’ to SiriusXM in Massive $150M Deal

Conan O’Brien has sold his podcast company Team Coco to SiriusXM in a massive $150 million dollar deal, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Team CoCo will bring 14 podcasts to the radio giant, including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Literally! with Rob Lowe, and The Three Questions with host Andy Richter.

As part of the five year, $150 million dollar deal, O’Brien will also produce a comedy channel for the radio service.

Additionally, SiriusXM will now have exclusive distribution rights to video from O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, as well as the archives of all 11 seasons of his hit TBS show Conan.

In a statement, O’Brien said, “When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio — This new deal with SiriusXM builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.”

O’Brien began his podcast venture in 2018 with the production house Earwolf which would eventually be sold, through a parent company acquisition, to SiriusXM in 2020.

The announcement of this SiriusXM deal comes on the heels of O’Brien joining HBO Max to launch a new show in the next year. The show will focus more on remote segments than sit down interviews, according to the host.

The deal cements the largest podcast acquisition by SiriusXM thus far.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com