Donald Trump Claims WH Cocaine Was For ‘Hunter & Joe,’ Says Jack Smith ‘Looks Like a Crackhead’

Donald Trump has placed the White House cocaine blame on “Hunter & Joe Biden,” and possibly even special counsel Jack Smith, whom Trump said “looks like a crackhead.”

Trump took to his Truth Social account to point fingers on Wednesday:

Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!

Although the Secret Service hasn’t said exactly where the drugs were found Sunday, Trump posted it was “very close to the Oval Office,” and that the owners had to be “Hunter & Joe Biden.” Trump also asked whether “deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been see in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

The media wasn’t safe from Trump’s conjecture either, as the former president claimed the “Fake News Media” would soon plant ground aspirin in the cocaine baggie, then make the story disappear, ostensibly in an effort to cover-up for the Bidens.

Although Trump has been barred from posting about the evidence in his classified documents case, he is apparently still allowed to post insults about the prosecutor, Jack Smith.

CBS’s Scott MacFarlane explained the June ruling saying, “The judge has ordered today that Donald Trump not be able to share, post or disseminate the materials in his case that are being handed over from the Justice Department to his legal defense team. He can’t just put it out there on Truth Social or share it with America.”

