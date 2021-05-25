From the start of the Covid nightmare, my opposition to mask mandates, on both philosophical and scientific levels, has been abundantly clear. My family and I have only worn masks when absolutely required and, by some miracle, none of us, despite being extremely social, ever got sick.

Now that the pandemic is effectively over in the United States, in much of the country — though not yet officially here in California — these mandates are slowly beginning to finally go away. But America’s great mask debate is nowhere near finished. That reality couldn’t have been more obvious than when I recently took my first long-distance flight in the era of masks being required on all airlines, for which I wore one for a far longer time period than I had in all of the previous year.

Masks still being strictly required on airlines, much like a religious custom or child’s superstition, is illustrative of the fallacy upon which the myth of masks being magic against a virus has been built. It is now obvious to me that, because flying can’t have social distancing and you are trapped indoors for hours next to strangers, far too many people would be afraid to fly if everyone wasn’t forced to display the same talisman.

Since there have been few Covid outbreaks tied to airplane travel, the mask mandates somehow get the credit. This further gives fearful people the permission to engage in supposedly “dangerous” behavior they never would have otherwise, and, most importantly, allows the airline industry to survive.

This got me thinking about how the news media, thanks to their unethical and biased coverage of every aspect of the pandemic, has been almost completely uninterested in even asking basic questions about the validity of mask mandates. Here, in no particular order, are ten of them…

Why have airlines never been a significant spreader of the flu, or of Covid, before mask mandates?

The news media and their favorite “experts” have remarkably convenient amnesia when it comes to the first few months of the pandemic, which had a total lack of mask mandates and very limited public usage. There are few Covid outbreaks tied to airlines, before or after the mask mandate, because commercial airlines have extraordinarily good ventilation systems. This is the same reason that there has never been any significant concern about flying during flu season which, based on how we are acting now, should have previously been a twice-a-year disaster.

Why have Asian countries had recent huge spikes?

An enormous part of the rational for radically changing — in a panic — the scientific conventional wisdom that indicated “normal” masks were ineffective against a virus, was that many Asian countries had both almost universal use of masks, and relatively very low rates of Covid cases. Forgetting that correlation does not mean causation, this was used often by the news media as a justification for the United States to follow suit. However, now that many of those same countries — including Japan where the summer Olympics are still in grave jeopardy — have had two very significant spikes in cases as if their magic masks suddenly lost their mojo, there has been no reevaluation of this faulty premise that helped lead us down a flawed path.

Why did Los Angeles do SO poorly AFTER their mask mandate?

There may be no better poster child for the futility of mask mandates than Los Angeles. The super liberal city masked up early and hard, only to see cases spike significantly in the summer right after that happened, and then again, even more dramatically, during the winter wave.

Why did the USA perform by far the worst when mask compliance was at its highest, and why did California do so much worse than Florida in the winter?

In a rational world, the massive winter wave should have been a Death Nell for the perceived effectiveness of many Covid restrictions, but especially mask mandates. By then, months of government and media propaganda on the issue had taken full hold of most of America, especially the liberal areas where masks were clearly seen as a signal of virtue and being anti-Trump, and we were at our highest level of mask compliance and preparedness. And yet, cases exploded to by far their highest levels of the pandemic, and Florida, with no enforced mask mandate, outperformed California, pulling essentially statistically even with my state for the entire pandemic.

Why is there no evidence that liberal cities in Florida and Texas do better than conservative areas, or that conservatives nationwide have been suffering more from Covid than liberals?

One of the very few benefits of the major news media being incredibly pro-mask/lockdown is that if we are not hearing about a development that would clearly fit their preferred narrative, we can safely assume that there is little evidence to support it. Since we know that liberals wear masks far more than conservatives do, if there was any real-world correlation between mask usage and safety we would see plenty of data indicating that conservatives were dying in far greater numbers, and the media would be all over it. Instead, there is absolutely no data-driven indication this has happened.

What is the damage done by mask mandates, specifically for children in school?

A foundational premise for mask mandates seems to be that there is very little, if any, cost involved in forcing everyone to wear a mask. So if they don’t work there really isn’t much harm being done. Forgetting that there is an obvious blow to our civil liberties, there are actual costs the news media has systematically ignored.

Environmental damage, breathing problems, discomfort, and problems with communication/identification are just some of them. However, it is the enormous impact on kids, created by forcing them to mask up while in school, on which the news media has been most derelict in their duty.

If your mask is there primarily to protect others, and everyone who wants to be protected is now vaccinated, what is the point of mandating masks?

This is a question which, since the rationale used at the start of the mask madness is no longer beneficial to getting people to conform, has been suddenly dropped from the approved narrative.

If removing mask mandates does no harm at all, supposedly because human behavior is unchanged, then doesn’t that prove the mandate is not needed?

By far the most common rebuttal from the pro-mask crowd to why Texas did great after it dropped its mask mandate is the dubious claim that Texans didn’t really alter their behavior when the rules changed. Okay, fine. Let’s say that is somehow true. It sure seems that what they are saying is that mandates are useless.

How many people are still wearing masks, even outside after being vaccinated, because of irrational fear created by extremely poor news media coverage?

This question is maybe the most important one going forward and the one which the news media is least likely, for obvious reasons, to ever ask. Because such a large portion of our population has experienced a very deep mind-screw from our media over the last year, it seems that we are headed for situation where the most liberal parts of the country are still a very long way from voluntarily giving up their security blanket.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.