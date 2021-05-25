Marjorie Taylor Greene just retweeted a supporter describing Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House Republicans, as a “moron” and a “feckless c***.” She deleted the tweet minutes later. Tuesdays amiright?

Marjorie Taylor Greene praises a tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a “moron” and a “feckless c**t” pic.twitter.com/BCzEQXLYn4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 25, 2021

The missive aimed at the House Minority Leader came as he and other Republican Party leaders like Mitch McConnell condemned Greene, the freshman congresswoman from Georgia, for repeatedly comparing those who don’t like Covid restrictions to victims of the Holocaust.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”

“Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he added.

McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, called the comments “outrageous and reprehensible.”

The fresh round of condemnation for a member of their own party came after she compared companies mandating vaccinations to Nazis forcing Jews to wear a yellow star during the Holocaust.

And last week, she compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) enforcing House masking rules to the Holocaust.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

