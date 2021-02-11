Rudy Giuliani discussed former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on his radio program on Thursday afternoon, saying that he hoped Trump’s lawyers were “competent” — but he defined “competent” as being willing to put forward the same election fraud conspiracy theories he had on his website.

“I would like to see in this impeachment that his lawyers do a good job of separating [Trump] from the riot because there’s no connection between the two things,” Giuliani said.

He then claimed to have “a good deal of material that shows that outside people organized that riot, and they were organizing for days and days and days, and many of them are enemies of his,” saying that he had put the evidence on his website, including “text messages from Antifa people to come there and get rid of him, get him out of office.”

This reporter perused the ironically-named “Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense” website and was unable to find any such “evidence.” There was one video published on Rumble (the video platform alternative popular with Trump supporters who have been banned on YouTube) on January 22, 2021, in which, after Giuliani finished reading a sponsored message imploring his listeners to buy gold and silver from a particular company, he claimed that the evidence the Democrats were presenting was just reports from the “Hate Trump Media.”

Giuliani then flat out misrepresented the facts of the events on January 6 to argue that Trump had not committed incitement, saying that the audience “sat there and clapped” but was not “excited” and was “too cold to get up” and “did not get all emotional.”

“That’s all made up,” Giuliani said in the Jan. 22 video, baselessly claiming that the House Impeachment Managers had “no evidence” that a single person traveled from Trump’s speech to the Capitol. That is simply not true.

Last week, the New York Times published an article, and accompanying timestamped video, tracking the cell phones that day, showing the crowd at the Ellipse for Trump’s speech and then walking to the Capitol. In other words, there is direct physical evidence showing people gathered to listen to Trump and then immediately marched on the Capitol — not to mention the many interviews and social media posts by the rioters where they have repeatedly said they were acting under Trump’s direction.

Back to Giuliani’s Thursday radio program — he complained that, out of all the “evidence” he supposedly had on his website, “none of that’s been presented.” Again, there was no such evidence that this reporter could find anywhere on his website.

“I just hope his lawyers are competent enough to to do that,” Giuliani declared. “It sounds like they gave away a day or something. I hope that’s not the case.”

“Competency” is hardly the issue here. I went to law school and passed the Florida Bar exam, but they never taught us how to find evidence that doesn’t exist on a website that peddles plenty of conspiracy theories but few facts.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.