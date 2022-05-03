

Bad takes from across the political spectrum began rolling in on Monday night shortly after Politico published a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Some liberals, such as MSNBC host Joy Reid, have cast the decision as a step toward a real-life Gilead, the dystopian successor state to the U.S. in The Handmaid’s Tale that practices the mass torture and rape of women in order to perpetuate the population.

Meanwhile, many conservatives have freaked out over the leak itself. And while some have deployed hyperbolic language in describing the unprecedented nature of the leak, the award for Worst Take in Response to a Supreme Court Leak goes to Harmeet Dhillon.

Dhillon, a Republican National Committeewoman from California and frequent Fox News guest, tweeted shortly after the news broke and called the leak “terrorism” that is “more destructive than any suicide bomber would be.”

This act of leaking an important opinion is terrorism against the Court and against our nation. It is far more destructive than any suicide bomber would be. These people behind this vile act, are attacking the very foundations of the US. We must not let the terrorists win. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 3, 2022

“This act of leaking an important opinion is terrorism against the Court and against our nation,” she wrote. “It is far more destructive than any suicide bomber would be.

“These people behind this vile act, are attacking the very foundations of the US. We must not let the terrorists win.”

More destructive than any suicide bomber would be. Alrighty then.

Dillon is perhaps most notable for serving on Donald Trump’s legal team after the 2020 presidential election. Pushing bogus claims of election fraud, she called on the Supreme Court “to step in and do something” so that Trump would remain president.

