On this day 20 years ago, Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl was beheaded by four terrorists.

What happened to him evokes a few reminders.

One, Pearl demonstrated that journalism should not be taken for granted.

On Jan. 23, 2002, a little more than four months after 9/11, Pearl was serving as the Journal’s Southeast Asia bureau chief. He was taken hostage in Pakistan by a group called the National Movement for the Restoration of Pakistani Sovereignty. He was held in captivity for nine days before being executed.

Journalists like Pearl have long taken on assignments that deliver them to dangerous places that put their lives at risk. It is easy to forget how important such journalism is, and the sacrifices that are made to produce it. We should appreciate those who put their lives at risk when we read, see, or listen to their words from war zones and other dangerous places across the world.

Second, Pearl’s captors, including his killer, have since been acquitted and released from prison in Pakistan. The United States should do whatever it takes to bring them to justice. It is inexcusable and morally outrageous that the four men are free.

Finally, Pearl was proudly Jewish. Pearl’s mother, the late Ruth Pearl, wrote in I Am Jewish: Personal Reflections Inspired by the Last Words of Daniel Pearl:

Like many generations before us, we are now embarking on a new war against anti-Semitism and fanaticism. More than ever before, I am conscious of my Jewishness and my obligation to contribute to its preservation, for I feel bonded to people who share my values and my commitments. Driven by the vision of Danny — a proud Jew who continues to inspire people with his values and dignity—we will win this war, as did our ancestors for many generations.

Pearl is not the only known Jewish journalist to have been killed while doing his job. Steven Sotloff was killed by ISIS fighters while in captivity in Syria in 2013.

Reportedly, Pearl’s last words included “I am Jewish.”

As a Jewish American journalist, I also say this: I am Jewish.

May Pearl’s memory be a blessing.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.