Someone Used AI to Recast Ted Cruz and Other Republicans as Drag Queens Because Your God Has Abandoned You

I’m going to be honest. I envy you. I envy your ignorance of what is to follow on this page. You clicked your way here because you no doubt have been lured in by your own morbid sense of curiosity. That is understandable. It is a completely normal human impulse, like slowing down in traffic to view the aftermath of a car crash.

But I must warn you. This is no mere car crash. This is not a boat accident. It is not any propeller. It is not any coral reef. And it isn’t Jack the Ripper. When you have finished viewing the images I am about to show you, you will not only regret coming here, you will regret having been born – especially into a cruel world where not only Ted Cruz exists, but one where he and his Republican cohorts are recast as drag queens by an irredeemably malevolent artificial intelligence program bent on the dystopification of the planet.

Someone created an Instagram account called RuPublicans – a play on drag queen Ru Paul’s name – which posts AI-generated images of prominent Republicans dressed as women wearing some of the most flamboyant outfits imaginable.

Here is Cruz, reimagined as “Cruzella Deville.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)



Again, you were warned.

Next up, “Mother Pence,” a reference to the former’s veep “Mother” moniker for his wife. (Totally normal stuff!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)



What’s that, you say? At least it’s not Ron DeSantis with cleavage? Well I got bad news for you, pal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)



This image of Rudy Giuliani, who does not need to be imagined in drag because he’s been there, done that, also cannot be unseen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)

Not sure this getup would be a hit with Steve Bannon’s podcast listeners. Or maybe it would?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)

Josh Hawley also got queenified. Are you texting your therapist yet? Maybe you should.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)

Here is “Lady Graham Cracker.” Actually, I’d skip the text and just call. Maybe they’ll help you talk through it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPublicans (@rupublicans)



There are more, but that will do. I will spare you the rest, but the damage has been done. The mental injuries you have sustained here today will remain with you for the remainder of your life. But we also learned something today, which is that artificial intelligence must be destroyed immediately.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.