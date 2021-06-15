The Case That California Governor Gavin Newsom Should Be Recalled, But Will Not Be

Here in California — where fifteen months ago our governor, Gavin Newsom, fundamentally altered not just this state but most of our nation by declaring an endless emergency and ruling via dictatorial power — things are sort of getting back to normal. Today, most of the Covid-related state restrictions are finally being lifted, but most businesses, schools and sporting events are still not expected to look like early 2020, and, quite outrageously, our King Gavin has refused to relinquish his “emergency” powers, even though the pandemic has been effectively over here since at least March.

As a direct result of his tyrannical handling of the pandemic, later this year, as early as September, Newsom will face a recall election. If California was still even close to being part of what was once the United States of America, he would be overwhelmingly removed from office. Since that is no longer remotely the case, the recall effort will fail (meaning that less than 50% of voters will vote “yes”, thus ending the process), and may even end up being counter-productive.

Here are the top five reasons that he should be recalled, followed by the top five reasons why that will not happen.

His Emergency Declaration:

When Newsom was the first governor to shut down his state, he was basically playing the most dramatic “trust me” card in in American history. He claimed that over 25 million Californians would get COVID in the next eight weeks and our hospitals would be totally overwhelmed.

Nothing like that ever happened, and long after it was obvious it never would, and that his measures had little or no positive impact, Newsom was still using his emergency powers to micromanage the lives of almost 40 million people (he even had the audacity to spend millions of dollars to close beaches, which were always obviously one of the safest places to be). When you make this big a bet based on “trust me,” and you are wrong, you must lose your job.

The Handing of Schools:

At worst, schools should never have been closed after the first few weeks of data made it abundantly clear that kids are not significantly impacted by this virus (vulnerable teachers could have easily been given a sabbatical). Newsom totally caving to the teacher’s unions — even to the absurd point of “opening” the state just as the school year ends — and needlessly costing a generation of students almost two years of education, sports, and social life, all as part of a political game, isn’t just justification for him to be recalled, it should be considered a crime against humanity. The fact that school children are STILL being forced to wear masks may be the most outrageous element of King Gavin’s Covid theater.

The Crushing of Small Businesses:

There were many Covid-era restrictions on basic life which most Californians, shockingly, accepted as legitimate. None was more bizarre than Newsom, seemingly arbitrarily, deciding which privately-owned businesses were “essential” and would be allowed to survive/flourish, and which were “non-essential” and thus destined for destruction. His schizophrenic and autocratic handling of the restaurant and entertainment industries alone should be enough, in a rational world, to force him out of office.

His Hypocrisy:

Newsom has been caught breaking his own asinine dining rules in lavish style, allowing his own winery to remain open when those in other counties were closed, and sent his own kids to a private school where they were able to attend in-person while most public school students in the state were not. These are probably the biggest reasons why the recall petition was able to qualify for the ballot.

His Unwillingness to Change Course:

Up until the massive winter wave, there was an argument to be made that California’s stricter lockdown had saved lives, but when the state got hit harder than any other, and did far worse in that period than Florida did, that claim was torpedoed. Especially when Texas opened up early without incident (a development Newsom wrongly mocked as “absolutely reckless”) it should have been seen as the moment King Gavin went from “The Wizard of Oz,” to just the fraudulent old man behind the curtain. Instead, we have never gotten even a simple apology, and King Gavin kept this charade going for three more months, all to protect to his own massive ego.

Why Newsom will survive the recall election…

Too Many Democrats:

President Donald Trump lost California by over 5 million votes. That is one heck of an insurance policy for Newsom and far too high a mountain for the recall forces to fully climb.

The News Media is in the Tank:

It just cannot be overstated, just how completely, every aspect of California’s news and entertainment media has been deeply in the tank for Newsom’s Covid polices. Even “conservative” talk radio, which has been rather meek for much of the pandemic, is forced to run endless government run commercials promoting masks, restrictions, and vaccines, which are essentially advertisements for Newsom.

Caitlyn Jenner is No Arnold Schwarzenegger:

In 2003, when California last successfully recalled our governor, much of the energy and almost all of the media hysteria which created the momentum for came because movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was running. This time around, former reality star Caitlyn Jenner is the most famous person running to replace Newsom, and she simply lacks the persona to duplicate Arnold’s magic (which turned out to be a curse for the California Republican Party, and paved the way for the Trump presidency).

Most People are Not Angry:

Part of why it is obvious that Newsom will not be recalled is that there is almost no anger in areas of the population where there should be plenty (specifically moms of school-aged kids). My theory is that if the housing and stock markets had collapsed during the shutdown, instead of going the other direction, that Newsom would be in serious trouble, but the perception of wealth clearly has mollified the un-woke masses.

He Is Paying Off the Voters:

Those Californians who haven’t “made” money via the real estate and stock market during the pandemic have gotten lots of checks directly from the federal and state governments. Newsom has brazenly planned to send significant payments to millions of the very same voters who will soon decide his fate. These people are obviously not going to vote to recall him.

