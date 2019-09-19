‘Wow!’ Trump Campaign Posts Fox News Anchor Ed Henry’s Fake News About Border Wall

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry’s misleading reporting on President Donald Trump’s border wall has now been immortalized by the Trump campaign, which posted a video of Henry claiming that Trump has, indeed, built miles of “new wall.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Henry rolled out his exclusive interview with Trump, which was taped following a photo op at some replacement fence in Otay Mesa, California. In discussing the interview with co-host Brian Kilmeade, Henry broke some astounding — and fake — news.

“We’ve had Democrats on the show saying the president is not telling the truth, that’s what they claim, when he says and boasts that there’s new wall being built,” Henry said, and added “I’m here to say, the president is right and they are wrong, and that’s not an opinion, that’s from my reporting with my own two eyes.”

“I was there, there is in fact miles and miles of new wall built, and it’s working,” Henry added.

In reality, the fence that Trump and Henry were standing in front of was a replacement for existing barriers, which is the only fencing that has been approved. Trump himself acknowledged that fact during that photo op.

But the truth didn’t stop the Trump War Room account from posting the video, along with the breathless caption “Wow! Report from Fox News confirms Democrats are WRONG”.

Wow! Report from Fox News confirms Democrats are WRONG: “I was there…there is, in fact, miles and miles of new wall being built. And it’s working.” pic.twitter.com/OFAYs1R1R4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2019

Henry provided a lengthy statement to Mediaite, which you can read in full here.

Watch the clip as it appeared on the Trump War Room Twitter page above, via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.