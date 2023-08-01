Bannon Wants Trump to Pick RFK Jr. as Running Mate — Thinks They’ll Get ‘60% Or Higher’

Steve Bannon suggested an alternative way for former President Donald Trump to win in 2024, but admitted the idea would be a long shot.

The out-of-the-box suggestion came during the Sunday edition of Bannon’s War Room on Rumble — where Bannon talked about the mounting legal issues facing Trump. A clip from the conversation began circulating Twitter via Patriot Takes.

“We stay maniacally focused in the general, particularly as remember this, the firestorm of the lawfare will start next spring with him,” Bannon said, in reference to Trump. “If you can walk through that, which you can do, you can walk through that fire, which you can do and I think, get 55 percent or more of the country.”

“And I think if somehow it worked out, you could get Kennedy as a running mate. And I don’t know, that is far from even technically can happen, because of the structure of the Democratic and Republican parties and ballot access and all that,” Bannon said. “You could get 60 percent or higher than the country. You win a massive landslide.”

Trump has shared a favorable view of the Democratic candidate calling him “a very smart person,” in a recent interview with Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News.

“I know a lot of the members of that family, and he’s a very smart guy. And he’s hit a little bit of a nerve. And a lot of Democrats I know want to vote for him,” Trump said.

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room on Rumble.

