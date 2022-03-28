Charlamagne tha God offered his take on Will Smith‘s Oscars meltdown citing the underlying problems that may have caused his outburst.

Charlamagne referenced Chris Rock‘s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair, “we know that Jada Pinkett Smith has battles with alopecia and we don’t live with these people. So being that we don’t live with these people, we don’t know what Jada’s probably crying about at home. That might really really upset her,” he noted on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club.

“He stepped up to defend his family,” Charlamagne said. “Listen, I love Will Smith and I love Chris Rock and I said this earlier but I’ll say it again, I’ve gone to enough therapy to know that slap he gave Chris Rock, that joke was a very, very, very small part of the reason. I don’t what the ‘why’ is but for Will to react like that, there is something way deeper going on inside of him that we don’t know about.”

He continued, “If you’ve ever read his book- which y’all should- phenomenal book, it sold well over a million copies, he’s talked about how he’s felt like a coward his whole life because, you know, watching his mother go through domestic violence with his father. I wonder if he felt like, he’s been taking so much hit and people have been coming at his family and his wife for a while now. To where- you know- he ended up bleeding on somebody who didn’t cut him in the form of Chris Rock.”

