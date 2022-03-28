Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and members of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation were poisoned earlier this month after meeting in Kyiv, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal Monday.

“Following the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Mr. Abramovich, who has shuttled between Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues, as well as at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands,” read the Journals’ report.

Abramovich, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the owner of the now for sale Chelsea Football Club, has reportedly met with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin in recent weeks.

Abromovich has been directly sanctioned by the U.K. government, but Zelenksy reportedly asked President Joe Biden to hold off on sanctioning Abromovich as he may be able to help negotiate an end to Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Journal reported that while no direct evidence pointed to who was behind the poisoning, sources cited in the report blamed hardliners in Moscow who wished to end negotiations. A person close to Abromovich, however, told the Journal it was unclear who or which country was behind the poisoning.

The report added that while Abromovich and the Ukrainians suffered long-term symptoms from the poison, none of those affected are facing life-threatening injuries. Additionally, Zelensky, who reportedly met with Abromovich after he was poisoned was unaffected.

