Comedian Bert Kreischer’s Recalls Getting into Fight with Actress Stacey Dash Over a Spin Bike: ‘She Just Started Crying’

Comedian Bert Kreischer recently recalled a fight he had with Clueless Actress Stacey Dash over his claim to a spin bike.

During a recent episode of The Blocks Podcast with host Neal Brennan, Kreischer discussed the altercation.

He explained that many years ago both him and Dash happened to be signed up for the same spin class at a California gym called Crunch.

Their instructor for the day, just so happened to be Bob Harper, the personal trainer made famous by the NBC show The Biggest Loser.

“I put my stuff on the spin bike and then I went to go do abs and then I went back and my stuff was off the spin bike on the ground over in front of another spin bike,” Kreischer said.

“And Stacey Dash was on my spin bike — back in the day Crunch only had like 15 spin bikes out of the 50 they had — that were like, good, still good. High end,” he added.

“So I go over to Stacey Dash and I go, ‘Hey, my stuff was on that bike. And she’s — Stacey Dash has never had to use her words to get anything,” he said bluntly.

“Other than ‘Can I have a coffee please?’ And then everyone was like, ‘Sure. What size? What size? You’re gorgeous.’ So I said, ‘That was my spin bike.’ She goes, ‘No, it’s mine,'” he recalled.

“And I realized in that instant, I was dealing with someone that doesn’t talk, that doesn’t use words,” Kreischer said.

As the conversation continued, Kreischer said Bob Harper noticed the two arguing over the bike.

“I ran circles around her intellectually in a conversation about spin bikes and she just started crying cause she had never used her words before. And she just — I watched it and I went ‘Of course.’ And by the way, I was single at the time and I was super misogynistic,” he clarified.

“I was like, ‘Of course that’s what you do. Of course — you don’t have words. You can’t — you’ve never taught — you were never taught to use words, you’re gonna cry,'” Kreischer said.

He claimed that’s where Harper stepped in.

“Bob goes ‘Let it go,'” he said. “And I went, ‘No, Bob, no. She took my spin bike.'”

Kreischer claimed he had the support of the class on his side because everyone knew you were able to claim bikes before the class began.

“Every one of these people in this group knew also, there’s only 15 good spin bikes. Everyone knew the currency I was dealing in was spin bikes,” Kreischer said.

He claimed Harper tried to step in one last time before the class began.

“Bob was like, ‘You get to pick the battles you wanna fight. I think this isn’t the one,'” he recalled.

Watch above via The Blocks Podcast.

