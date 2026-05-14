Ex-MAGA Podcaster Mocks ‘Stressed’ Scott Jennings’ Constant Defense of Trump: ‘He’s Losing Hair’

Former MAGA-friendly podcaster Andrew Schulz mocked CNN pundit Scott Jennings for his regular on-air defense of President Donald Trump’s agenda, roasting the network regular as visibly “stressed” and for losing it at a liberal co-panelist.

Schulz, who hosted Trump on his podcast during the 2024 presidential campaign but shifted from supporter to outspoken critic in recent months, unloaded on Jennings during Wednesday’s episode of his Flagrant podcast.

The comedian’s criticism came during a discussion about Fox News contributor Pastor Robert Jeffress, claiming Trump understands Biblical teachings better than the pope.

“Sacrcastically or dead serious?” Schulz asked.

On hearing the remarks were serious, Schulz unloaded on the total loyalist stance: “That’s a hard job, to just cap for that motherf*cker all the time. Yo, just let it go man, he’s f*cking up everything, just call it what it is. Like, you don’t have to f*cking cap for this dude.”

Schulz then turned directly to Jennings and trashed his regular on-air defense of Trump.

“I see that guy Scott Jennings, and he’s losing hair,” Schulz said. “Do you know that guy who’s on CNN and his job is just to be like, ‘Everything Trump is doing is right?’ You can tell he is stressed.”

The host then rounded on Jennings’ clash with progressive commentator Adam Mockler last week.

“He’s cursing at little teenagers they got out there arguing with him,” Schulz said, mimicking the dispute. “It’s like a 14-year-old putting his finger in his face – ‘get your f*cking hands out of my face!’”

“Like, he’s stressed,” he added.

Watch above via YouTube.

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