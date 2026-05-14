Joe Rogan was shocked to learn just how many Americans believe at least one of the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump’s life was staged after a poll revealed as much earlier this week.

On Wednesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow podcaster Brendan Schaub, and the two got into political talk in the final minutes of the lengthy show. While discussing the multiple attempts on Trump’s life, Rogan came across a recent YouGov/NewsGuard survey with some surprising data.

“Nearly one third of Americans, 30%, believe — 30%! — at least one of the attempts on the president’s life over the last two years was staged,” Rogan read. “Wooooow.”

According to the poll, just 38% of respondents believed all three assassination attempts against Trump had been legitimate. A total of 54% said all three were staged or they weren’t sure.

Trump was shot in the ear in an attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. Ryan Wesley Routh was later sentenced for another assassination attempt. And a suspect has also been charged with trying to kill the president at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner last month.

“For each attempted assassination, a majority of Americans said either that it was staged or that they were not sure. 54% said they either thought it was staged or not sure,” Rogan read on his podcast.

“And that’s the problem,” Schaub said.

“‘Only 38% of Americans believe that all three assassination attempts were authentic.’ This is TikTok. It’s f*cking ruining people’s brains, rotting their f*cking brains out from inside their heads,” Rogan said, laughing. “Meanwhile, you go on Chinese TikTok. It’s all like traditional dance and martial arts and science projects.”

“They built it,” Schaub added.

“Yeah, it shuts down for kids after 10 p.m.,” Rogan continued.

Schaub then joked, “Americans, have fun. Go rot your brains.”

“They’re doing such a great job,” Rogan said, predicting content pushed through TikTok will not change, even under new ownership.

The podcaster added it would be “dope” if the new owners of TikTok decided to pivot the platform to a model of promoting “exceptional people doing exceptional things.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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