Conan O’Brien And Ramy Youssef Joke About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Actually Being Very ‘Woke’ — ‘Financially Woke’

Comedians Conan O’Brien and Ramy Youssef recently highlighted the creative way Top Gun: Maverick became an international blockbuster.

During a recent interview on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, they spoke about why the film gained such traction worldwide.

“I went and saw a Top Gun with my son and at the end they have that big, you know… we go to war with a fictional country,” O’Brien began.

“It’s kind of not clear where it is, but there’s just a lot of fur trees and a lot of snow and it looks really beautiful. And um, like the lights came up afterwards and I said, ‘Why did we go to war with New Hampshire?'” O’Brien joked.

The comedian poked fun at the filming location for the hit movie.

“Like, but I could see — it’s really funny, to me is — that’s a funny idea. Someone who’s like, ‘You know, we could go — we probably should go to Tel Aviv. I don’t know. We got such a good rate in Vancouver,'” he added.

“Don’t think New Mexico wasn’t thrown out on a call,” Youssef joked. “Conan, you know enough to know New Mexico was thrown out on a call.”

“By the way, no one talks about how woke the new Top Gun is,” Youssef added. “They really don’t mention another country. It’s kind of nice. You don’t know. You don’t know who it is.”

“You’d like to say it’s woke. You could also say that they wanted to make sure that it did well in every market internationally, which is, I suspect what was really going on there,” O’Brien said.

“I call that financially woke,” Youssef replied.

“Let’s start that movement,” O’Brien said. “The financially woke movement. Just like, ‘No, no woke. That’s very financially — that was very offensive. Well, but financially — very woke.'”

“I did walk outta that going, Wow, I didn’t hear Arabic. I didn’t know what country it was, it was pretty impressive,” Youssef said. “Look at that. They did it. Look, way to go Tom. I was excited.”

“It was so generic as a country and I thought, God, this place looks beautiful,” O’Brien said.

“I also love that in the movie they had far superior fighter planes than the United States,” O’Brien added. “And I’m like, which country is this? It’s a country I’ve never heard of that looks suspiciously like Maine. And they have fighter jets that are like three generations ahead of ours. Wait a minute, don’t we have the most expensive military in the world who laid down on the job and let Switzerland get all these amazing planes? So that kind of blew my mind.”

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com