Dave Rubin: Big Tech is Canceling Russia Just Like They Cancelled Trump

Dave Rubin, the host of The Rubin Report, is calling out ‘Big Tech’ for canceling Russia just like they did former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Rubin was asked why he always refers to Trump as ‘orange man’. A viewer asked if it was an attempt to avoid YouTube cancelation.

“Sherry says ‘why don’t you say Trump’s name instead of an orange man? Risk of YouTube cancelation?’ It just seems kind of funny to me actually. Sometimes I say it but I do like saying ‘orange man’ because it’s like- they un-personed him.”

“They canceled the most powerful person in the world. Big tech managed to cancel Donald Trump. They did it right in front of our eyes. In essence, they’re canceling Russia right now, right,” Rubin continued.

“They’re canceling- you know they can’t sell Russian vodka in all these stores. It can’t be imported. And they took the Russian national team off the NHL hockey game on PlayStation,” Rubin said. “I mean, who are you punishing? Are you punishing Putin? Are you punishing vodka importers and exporters? And are you punishing hockey players that happen to be Russian- who you know nothing of their politics!”

“I always say ‘orange man’ because it’s like, we should remember- we should remember that guy- it was better than that,” Rubin said. “It’s a sort of subtle reference to… we let them erase this guy.”

Listen above via The Rubin Report.

