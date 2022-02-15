David Rubin Compares Unvaccinated to Jews in Holocaust, Suggests Gas Chambers Could Come to Canada

Classical liberal pundit Dave Rubin compared those unvaccinated against the coronavirus to the Jews during the Holocaust and suggested that gas chambers could come to Canada, where truckers have blockaded traffic to protest the country’s coronavirus measures including its vaccine mandates.

Flagged by Jason Campbell of the left-wing organizations Media Matters for America, Rubin remarked on his BlazeTV show, Rubin Report, on Tuesday, “I lost family members on both sides of the Holocaust. I grew up around Holocaust survivors. I’m well-versed in what the Holocaust was and what the demonization of people is.”

The way that the Holocaust starts is you other-ise people, right?” said Rubin, adding that it is not a “giant leap” to make the comparison to the holocaust.

Rubin allowed that the analogy isn’t “perfectly symmetrical” because “there aren’t gas chambers in Canada, yet” to complete his point.

The way that the Holocaust starts is you other-ise people, right? You keep other-ising. ‘Oh you can’t be part of the economy. You can’t own a store. You can’t do this. We’re going to demonize you. You’re diseased.’ So it is not a giant leap, okay? It really is not and I don’t care much hate I get for this. It is not a giant leap after two years of demonizing certain people who wanted choice, medical choice and choice used to be thought of as a good thing. To compare them to the Jews before the Holocaust, it’s not a perfectly symmetrical situation, right? There aren’t gas chambers in Canada, yet, okay? So it’s not perfect. But it is not deeply wrong.

Watch above, via BlazeTV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com