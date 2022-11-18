Gov. Kristi Noem Says Republicans ‘Failed in this Election’ Because They Focused Too Heavily on ‘Bashing Joe Biden’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem believes the Republicans focused too much on bashing President Joe Biden, and that may have been what caused their losses in the midterm elections.

During a call-in appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast War Room, Noem broke down what she believed led to a failed election for the GOP.

“We all failed in this election by not talking and telling our stories. That — what we did is what conservatives believed and it worked,” Noem said.

“You know, we got lazy and naive and started just bashing Joe Biden on his policies, which suck. Absolutely. They’re the worst in the country and, and, uh, you know, he’s embracing socialism faster than we can blink our eyes. But we have to talk about how what Republicans did across this country actually benefited the people that live where we live,” she added.

Noem also questioned the strength of the RNC and hinted that it may be time to clean house when it comes to Republican leadership.

“Well, the RNC I mean, who loses this much and gets to keep their jobs, Steve, I mean, we just need to recognize the last cycle we lost the White House, the House, and the Senate,” she said.

“Now we underperformed this session as well, this cycle. You know, I’ve been in business my whole life. You know, farming, ranching, running, hunting, lodges, restaurants, businesses, it’s just, you have to reevaluate all the time and look inward and see, you know, who’s on the team and who’s leading the team and pointing the right direction. If you’re not getting the results that you want, then you have to change it up,” Noem concluded.

Noem, easily won reelection on November 8th, defeating her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith.

Listen above via War Room.

(Hat tip: The Recount.)

