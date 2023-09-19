Byron Donalds Fires Back At Matt Gaetz After Fellow Florida MAGA Star Attacks Him on the House Floor: ‘I Don’t Care About That Foolishness’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) fired back at his colleague Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday after the latter congressman issued a scathing condemnation of Donalds’s compromise continuing resolution on the House floor Monday.

In a speech encouraging his colleagues to vote against Donalds’s bill, Gaetz declared that he won’t vote “to continue the failure and the waste and the corruption and the election interference and in some cases, the efforts that could lead this country into World War III.”

He continued:

I oppose the CR authored by my friend and colleague from Florida, Byron Donalds. The Donalds. The Donalds CR continues the Ukraine policy negotiated by Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Mitch McConnell in the omnibus that conservatives were against. The Donalds CR is a permission slip for Jack Smith to continue his election interference as they are trying to gag the former president of the United States and the leading contender for the Republican nomination.

“Just to continue things with some facial 8% cut over 30 days that will lead to no programmatic reforms is an insult to the principles we fought for in January,” concluded Gaetz.

Responding to Gaetz’s claim to be working on building a coalition to defeat his bill, Donalds characterized his Florida colleague’s behavior as “foolishness” and seemingly came close to issuing an even more harsh indictment.

“I would challenge my colleague from Florida to create a coalition that tries to actually get a victory for the American people,” said Donalds. “If he wants to have a personal thing with me going back and forth he’s entitled to, but I don’t care about that foolishness — I want to win.”

“Oh, and by the way-” he began before stopping himself short. “Nah, I’ll leave it, I’ll leave it at that,” decided Donalds to the chagrin of the reporters around him who urged him to continue. “No, no, no, no, no.”

