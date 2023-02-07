Joe Rogan Defends Ilhan Omar By Pushing Anti-Semitic Trope: ‘The Idea That Jewish People Are Not Into Money Is Ridiculous’

Joe Rogan defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) against criticism that her comments about Israel were anti-Semitic — by essentially undersigning the trope she was denounced for peddling.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which aired last week, the eponymous host held a wide-ranging conversation with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti of the Breaking Points podcast. During this discussion, Rogan said it was “ridiculous” that Omar has been accused of anti-Semitism for her comments about the U.S. support for Israel.

“[It’s] just about money. She’s talking about money,” Rogan said.

Ball argued that Omar “shouldn’t have apologized” for what she said, and Rogan concurred.

“That’s not an anti-Semitic comment, I don’t think that is,” Rogan continued. “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f*cking stupid.”

Omar has drawn criticism for pushing anti-Semitic tropes both before and during her time in Congress.

One example is her past claim that “Israel has hypnotized the world.” While in office, Omar faced outrage after she said U.S. support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins.”

Omar has since apologized for pushing those tropes, but Republicans voted to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the basis of those remarks.

While Ball suggested Omar “could’ve phrased” her Benjamins tweet in “a different way”, she and Rogan agreed Omar should have the right to talk about how financial interests influence American policy.

Rogan has drawn his own scrutiny in the past for his comments about Jews and glossing over the anti-Semitism pushed by others. The podcaster amplified a comparison between vaccine mandates and the Holocaust, complained about the stigma surrounding Jewish tropes, suggested Kyrie Irving shouldn’t be penalized for pushing anti-Semitic content, and called Kanye West a victim of “censorship” during his anti-Semitic meltdown.

[H/T Ian Haworth]

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

