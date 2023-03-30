Joe Rogan Says Obama ‘Didn’t Come Through on a Lot of Things’ But Was Still ‘The Best of All Time’

Joe Rogan praised former President Barack Obama as the “best of all time,” while also believing that his administration had a number of shortcomings.

The podcast titan delivered his assessment during the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience in an interview with author Eddie Huang.

“I feel like one of the problems with our system is that we’re always looking for a leader. So this person comes in, they’re a president for four years, and then they have to try again, and then they get it for eight years. So when they come in, they come to the most important job of the world. But they’re new. They’re noobs,” Rogan said.

As they discussed the weight of the role as president, Huang said, “as you come in, they’re already thinking about reelection.”

Rogan commented that the entire political system is very broken as a result of money.

“The systems are very broken. They need to figure out a way to get money out of it. And it’s too late. Cause you can’t get money out of it. Cause money is the whole thing. It’s like the special interest groups and all the donors. It’s like there’s so much money moving around. And then when people leave office, they get these fucking cushy speaking gigs,” Rogan said.

“Obama trading, being the president for being an influencer is the most comedic shit ever,” Huang said. “I’m like, who the fuck needs your playlist? Like, I loved Obama. I like, I was the first one to print Obama t-shirts and support him — Once he was in office. I didn’t — I feel like he didn’t come through on a lot of things.”

“He didn’t come through on a lot of things, but I think Putin spoke to that,” Rogan said.

Rogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin once explained that politicians come in with lots of ideas until the people who really run the country “have a conversation with them.”

“And I think that’s happened to every single president except Trump — Trump actually like fought back against the intelligence agencies, like went to war with them, which is very crazy,” Rogan said. “But as far as like a representative of the United States, who better than Obama? He’s the best of all time — The most educated and eloquent and even keeled. And he was a statesman and the way he spoke inspired confidence that truly the wisest amongst us is the king.”

“And then that’s what you realize is like what you’re voting for as president is not actually a get it done person. It’s a figurehead just like the Queen of England,” Huang said.

“It would be nice if they were both,” Rogan laughed. “I don’t think they’ll ever tell the truth — but I bet Obama as a lawyer in Chicago, when he gets into the office, there’s probably like a real part of him that didn’t know how it was all behind the scenes,” Rogan said.

