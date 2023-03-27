Megyn Kelly Says DeSantis Has Been Dodging Her Invitation for An Interview: ‘He’s Afraid’

Megyn Kelly revealed that Florida Governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has yet to reply to her invitation for an interview on her podcast.

During the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly was joined by commentators Evita Duffy and Amala Ekpunobi. Among many topics that were discussed, the growing difference between former President Donald Trump and his possible 2024 competition, DeSantis, took center stage.

Kelly admitted that while Trump takes social risks, DeSantis doesn’t take “big rhetorical risks” and “he cannot charm a room.”

Later in the conversation, she disclosed that the governor had been invited on the program but had yet to give an answer.

“I’ll say for the record, we asked DeSantis to come on the show. He has not said yes, and I find that very interesting,” Kelly said before referencing DeSantis’ recent interview with Piers Morgan.

“I love Piers Morgan. He’s a pal of mine. But why would you go sit with the British guy and not come on this show? And I do think there’s a reason for it, and I will venture to say he’s afraid. I’m just gonna put it out there, he’s afraid ’cause he knows the kind of interview that I would give him. He’s not gonna get a pass,” Kelly said.

Kelly noted how the same attitude applied to her interview with Trump, “None of these guys get a pass.”

“That’s the way I am with presidential candidates. And that’s because I represent the viewers, not the candidates. You know, and that’s the way the journalists should be. We’re there for the viewers. We’re not there to rub elbows with these guys who may or may not be president and inure ourselves and their good graces,” Kelly explained.

“Reporters need to remember that — the relationship is supposed to be adversarial, for the love of God. These journalists should show it. I don’t give a shit if you’ve fallen in love with DeSantis or Trump for that matter. They’re not your friend,” Kelly added.

She advised journalists to “grow a pair” when it comes to their relationships with public figures.

“Your friend is your audience — is the truth. That’s the only thing you’re out there to cover. And it disgusts me to see the press running cover for Biden, to see the hardcore MAGA group running cover for Trump all the time to see the now, the new right in love with DeSantis,” Kelly said.

“Like, just stop it. Stop it. Stop falling in love with the politicians. You’re a member of the media. Grow a pair! Your business is not to be loved. It’s to tell the truth. Respect is what you want. Respect will get you an audience. Love is for pundits who just wanna say the nice sweet nothings that people wanna hear. The whole thing is bass ackwards — it upsets me.”

