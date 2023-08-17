Newt Gingrich Claims ‘Somebody’ in Washington Called Fani Willis on Friday and Told Her She Would ‘Have to Indict’ Trump On Monday

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich claims he heard through a Washington insider that Monday’s indictment of Donald Trump was thrown into motion last minute at the urging of “somebody” in D.C.

Gingrich shared his story with political commentator Charlie Kirk on the Thursday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, he stressed that the story was all “hearsay.”

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Georgia, late Monday night over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 results.

Gingrich alleges that the late night indictment may have been the result of a less than favorable reaction to U.S. Attorney David Weiss, being appointed to run a special counsel on Hunter Biden’s business dealings on Friday.

“You couldn’t write a novel in which these things happen. And by the way, these guys are so arrogant that they’re stupid. So Weiss who is a terrible lawyer who has pathetically mishandled the Hunter Biden case? Suddenly he has promoted to be the special investigator, elevated, you know, despite everything he’s done wrong already,” Gingrich said.

“The reaction is so bad on Friday that I am told — this is hearsay, but I am told by a reliable source that Friday evening, somebody from Washington called the district attorney in Atlanta and said, ‘You have to indict on Monday. We have to cover up all of the mistakes we just made with Wiess,'” Gingrich alleged, referring to District Attorney Fani Willis.

“And she said, apparently, ‘My jurors aren’t coming back till Tuesday.’ And they said, ‘You didn’t hear me. You have to indict on Monday.’ And she said, ‘Well, they’re not going to get here before noon.’ They said, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ She said, this means it’s going to be eight or nine or ten o’clock at night. And they said, ‘It doesn’t matter. We need the news media shifting off of Weiss,'” Gingrich said.

Although Gingrich was unaware of who made the call, he said the source he was talking to was someone with “remarkably good sources.”

“I totally believe it, though,” Kirk said. “Because that would explain why they leaked and they messed up on the clerk document, why she was exhausted and why they had the 11 p.m. press conference, Mr. Speaker.”

