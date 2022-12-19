OJ Simpson Goes Stone Cold When Asked Who Committed 1994 Murder of Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson: ‘I’m Not Going to Talk About This’

Former football star OJ Simpson was less than pleased when the hosts of the Full Send Podcast repeatedly tried to ask him about the murder of his ex-wife in 1994.

During the Monday edition of the Full Send Podcast with hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg, Simpson discussed his long career and stints in prison.

During the conversation, Forgeard and Steinberg couldn’t avoid the lingering question that follows Simpson everywhere he goes.

Did he play a part in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman?

“See with like your story and you know, only you really know the truth. When you die, are you — are you like in any way scared to face God?” Forgeard asked, skirting around the question.

“Nope,” Simpson said. “I look forward to it. Yeah. As I said, I know where my weaknesses were. As I said, I regret being unfaithful, you know? I think I made up –hopefully I’ve made up for it and my other deeds, but we’ll see.”

“Yeah, cause I meant like, obviously there’s so many rumors or whatever, but only you really know the truth,” Forgeard said in another attempt to hint to Simpson about the 94′ case.

Simpson insisted that he’s not the only one who knows the truth, and said someone out there knows who actually committed the murders he was acquitted from.

“Do you have any way to like, respond to that? Like if you had to answer who did it?” Steinberg asked.

“No, I’m not even gonna talk about that. I’m not — I’m not going there,” Simpson replied sternly.

Simpson insisted that he has put it all in the past. “At this point — it is — I’m a happy guy. My kids are happy, I’m happy, that’s the way it is,” Simpson said referencing the two children he had with Nicole.

As the conversation continued, Forgeard attempted one last time to ask the question directly.

“So has anyone ever asked you like, who you thought did it?” Forgeard asked.

Simpson looked overly sternly and said, “I’m not gonna talk about this. Okay.”

“Got it,” Forgeard said defeatedly.

After a few seconds of awkward silence, Steinberg attempted to wrap up the interview, asking Foregeard if he had anything left to ask.

“I don’t think so,” Forgeard replied trying to keep his composure.

“Nice try though,” Simpson laughed.

Watch above via Full Send Podcast.

