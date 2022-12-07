Piers Morgan Eats Steak in Front of Vegan Protester: ‘I Love Eating Steak, I’m Not Going to Stop’

Piers Morgan proceeded to eat a steak in front of a vegan guest on a recent episode of his show, to prove to the man that his efforts to convert others to veganism were failing.

In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, he brought on Animal Rebellion activist Nathan McGovern and celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, to discuss the latest vegan protest in London.

On Saturday, animal rights activists protested inside a London steakhouse. Workers at Nusr-Et, owned by social media influencer “Salt Bae”, promptly carried the protester out of the restaurant.

Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at @nusr_et 's restaurant in London! The restaurant is famed for its steaks – products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system.#PlantBasedFuture pic.twitter.com/n3SbNkBEpa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) December 3, 2022

During his show, Morgan confronted one of the members of the activist group over why they intend to spread their message through disruption.

“I don’t like vegans very much. I don’t think any of you are very healthy,” Morgan admitted.

“I’m not surprised by that, Piers,” activist Nathan McGovern said.

“I think you all look pretty pasty-faced and unhealthy to me. But that’s your choice. What I don’t do is I don’t go running into vegan restaurants and start screaming abuse at you all and have to be pulled out by people because you’re running everyone’s fun. Why do you do that to meat-eaters?” Morgan asked.

McGovern laughed and proceed to pull a handmade bingo card from his pocket.

“I actually brought a little game with me — for me and Aldo, perhaps the audience to play. It’s a Piers Morgan vegan bingo. Maybe we can zoom on that from the camera. And you’ve actually just ticked off one straightaway,” McGovern said.

“So the thing is, within years technology like precision fermentation, you know, alt protein is gonna produce the exact same products that you love right now using a fraction of the land producing a fraction of the carbon footprint,” McGovern alleged.

“But I like eating meat,” Morgan insisted.

“It’s the exact same product,” McGovern repeated.

Morgan insisted the more he sees protesters interrupting others to share their vegan ideology, the more meat he wants to eat.

As the segment continued. Morgan was brought a steak from a member of his staff and proceeded to eat it in front of McGovern.

“You see, all you’ve achieved is, you’ve made me want to do this,” Morgan said as he placed a piece of steak in his mouth.

“That’s absolutely fine. You go for it,” McGovern said.

“But here’s my point,” Morgan said, “I love eating steak. I’m not gonna stop eating steak. And the very last thing on earth that will stop me eating steak is people like you with your pasty-faceys running into our restaurants, telling us to stop eating steak… Cause you don’t represent to me vitality or good health. You just all, look like you want a good bit of steak.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

