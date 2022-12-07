GOP Rep. Gosar Deletes Tweet Agreeing With Trump’s Call to Terminate the Constitution

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted and deleted an endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s call for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution to allow him to be installed as president.

Over the weekend, Trump took to his social media account to fume about the 2020 election after the release of Elon Musk‘s “Twitter Files” showing collusion between the platform’s previous owners to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Trump argued a new election must be held to show he was the “RIGHTFUL WINNER”:

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

The statement drew swift rebukes from a number of conservatives, and Trump later made an attempt to walk it back.

Gosar shared the initial statement on Twitter Wednesday and gave it his full endorsement.

“I support and agree with the former president,” the Arizona Republican tweeted. “Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure.”

The tweet was quietly deleted.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) used the tweet from Gosar to attack House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Kevin McCarthy wants to kick me off the Intelligence Committee and put Paul Gosar back on his committees,” the California Democrat wrote. “Paul Gosar wants to terminate the Constitution.”

Kevin McCarthy wants to kick me off the Intelligence Committee and put Paul Gosar back on his committees. Paul Gosar wants to terminate the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/fXcDCxxezT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 7, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com