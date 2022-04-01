Rapper Rick Ross Announces Plan to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Rapper Rick Ross announced he plans to climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024.

Speaking with the NELK boys on Thursday’s episode of the Full Send podcast, Ross discussed the lofty goal.

“I actually gave myself a challenge and I’m going to actually issue you guys a challenge here. This is the first time I’ve said this but in 2024 I’m going to hike to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro,” Ross said.

“Oh shit,” co-host Jesse Sebastiani exclaimed. “You decided this on the balcony last night?”

“Just yesterday in the backyard,” Ross admitted.

“Bro I gotta get your weed guy’s connect, straight up,” Sebastiani replied.

Co-host Kyle Forgeard chimed in to ask, “have you looked into it yet or is it just — you just decided now?”

“Of course not, no of course not. No looking at nothing. I’m the boss, I don’t look at nothing,” Ross said. “I make my mind up, it’s not really that big. I just gotta get it done. And if you realized, I said, if you notice, I said 2024. So for this year, for the rest of this year, I’m getting ready — prepared mentally. Next year I get prepared physically.”

“How long does it take to get to the top?” Sebastiani asked.

“Uh — who knows. Me guessing, five, ten days. Some shit like that. Give me twelve days, no rush,” Ross replied confidently.

When asked the elevation of the mountain Ross replied, “I’m not sure, I’d wanna guess maybe 5,000 or some type of shit.”

“Are you hiking alone?” Sebastiani asked.

“Of course not, of course not. I can’t die alone. Somebody gotta carry the Wingstop,” Ross said.

Mount Kilimanjaro stands at 19,340 feet and an estimated 35,000 people attempt to climb every year.

Listen above via Full Send.

