Jen Psaki to Leave White House and Join MSNBC This Spring: Report

Jen Psaki is reportedly set to leave the White House for a gig at MSNBC.

Axios reporter Sara Fischer broke the news on Friday, sharing that while no contracts have been signed, the White House press secretary is in exclusive talks with the network.

Psaki is purportedly set to host a show for MSNBC on streaming platform, Peacock. The deal is similar to the one made by Symone Sanders, who left her position as a senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris to host a show on Peacock.

According to Axios, Psaki has told some senior officials at the White House about her departure but has not formally told the White House press team.

“MSNBC has been working with its compliance lawyers to make sure their conversations didn’t violate any government regulations, according to a source close to the matter,” Axios reported.

The news comes after Puck had reported on conversations Psaki had with both CNN and MSNBC.

“NBC News Chairman Cesar Conde and MSNBC President Rashida Jones made a similar pilgrimage to Washington to meet with the very same talent, in the hopes that she might one day join their networks in a flagship role, and perhaps even take the top spot in primetime on MSNBC,” Puck reported of the networks’ competing courtship.

It’s not uncommon for press secretaries to join a network or outlet once leaving the White House.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox News as a commentator last March, while former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also has his own show on Newsmax.

Fox News’ Dana Perino served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush for two years, while MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace previously worked as Bush’s White House Communications Director.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, of course, served in the Clinton administration.

