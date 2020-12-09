Senator Mitt Romney (UT) rebuked his fellow Republicans threatening to protest the Electoral College’s upcoming certification for the 2020 election results.

“This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is approp [SIC] & pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness,” Romney said to NBC’s Frank Thorp. “It would be saying, ‘Look, let’s not follow the vote of the people, let’s instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work.”

ROMNEY: “It would be saying, ‘Look, let’s not follow the vote of the people, let’s instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work.” Q: Are you very confident that anything like that would be rejected here. ROMNEY: “Yes.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 9, 2020

Romney’s comments come as President Donald Trump and his legal team have kept up their increasingly desperate attempts to claim that he didn’t lose the election and that it was sabotaged by rampant fraud. The Electoral College is less than a week away from certifying Joe Biden as President-Elect. Still, in the meantime, Team Trump had another major setback on Tuesday when the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from Pennsylvania state legislators seeking to block the certification for the state’s results.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]