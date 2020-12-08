The Supreme Court rejected a Pennsylvania Republican Congressman’s attempt to overturn the certified election results of his state, with no public dissents.

Ruling on behalf of the entire court, Justice Samuel Alito summarily refused to accept Rep. Mike Kelly’s lawsuit.

“The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the brief order read.

Reuters crime and justice reporter Brad Heath pointed out that, in denying Kelly’s case, there were no public dissents to the move by any of the Court’s other justices, indicating that the ruling had unanimous support.

This is the Supreme Court order denying the request by Rep. @MikeKellyPA and others to invalidate Pennsylvania’s presidential election. That’s the whole thing. It was denied by the full court with no public dissents. pic.twitter.com/aTqC9oNuj3 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 8, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump alluded to the Kelly case during a bizarre, lie-filled answer during the press briefing of the White House vaccine summit.

“Now let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court. Let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right,” Trump said, about his increasingly desperate attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

