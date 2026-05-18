‘Absolutely CRAZY!!!’ Trump Rages at Media for Crowning Iran War Winner

President Donald Trump kicked off the week by doing one of his favorite things: bashing the mainstream press.

The president went off on The New York Times, “Corrupt and now Irrelevant” CNN, and The Wall Street Journal— which he dubbed the “China Street Journal” — on Monday for celebrating Iran, no matter what is actually happening in the war.

Trump posted on Truth Social that if Iran’s “entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A.” that the press would still write Iran achieved a “Masterful and Brilliant Victory.”

The president said the outlets mentioned above and all “other members of the Fake News Media” are guilty of pumping up Iran, while simultaneously diminishing America’s military achievements.

He added, “The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”

You can read his full Truth Social post below:

If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!! President DJT

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