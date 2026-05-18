Bill Maher Calls Out Dem ‘P*ssies’ Who Are Too Afraid to Go on His Podcast

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Bill Maher said he would “love” to interview Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris, but they are “p*ssies” that won’t go on either of his shows.

Maher ripped his party during the Monday episode of his Club Random podcast.

When guest will.i.am asked who he would like to speak to that he hasn’t already, Maher replied, “Ironically, mostly Democrats, like because they’re such p*ssies they won’t come on the show. Like the Clintons, [and] Kamala — I voted for you! Really?”

The rapper sounded mildly shocked by Maher’s answer. “You haven’t interviewed them yet?” will.i.am asked.

“I would love to. Democrats are p*ssies about going anywhere they’re not pre-adored. Not all of them,” Maher said. “But Kamala Harris, like I always say to my woke friends — we voted for the same person, you’re just why she lost. You’re a little too precious.”

The rapper then asked Maher why he thought Dems were too scared to go on his show. Maher said it’s just their nature, and that it’s a “yin and yang” thing with Republicans. The Black Eyed Peas frontman then said he’s a Democrat and that if he were also a politician, he’d be a “little more aggressive” about publicly championing their positions.

Maher told him the Democrats haven’t always been so “passive,” but it’s got to a point where they have to support a lot of “silly, anti-common sense ideas. Which they didn’t do in the Bush-Obama years.”

Ironically, Maher has only had one politician on his podcast in 2026 — Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who was on Club Random last week. Both men defended President Donald Trump’s ballroom and gushed over his “refreshing” honesty, like when he told a reporter to be “quiet, piggy.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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