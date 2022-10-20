Allegedly Pro-Choice Tulsi Gabbard Will Campaign for Tudor Dixon – Who Opposes Abortion for Rape Victims

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and will campaign for her in the coming weeks.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party last week in a statement in which she declared the party an “elitist cabal.”

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in a statement.

Gabbard appears to have left her former political views behind as well. Thursday evening, she endorsed pro-life Dixon, who is against exceptions for abortion in cases where a woman is carrying her rapist’s baby.

CNN’s D.J. Judd obtained a statement from Gabbard on the endorsement:

Former Congresswoman and 2020 Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a veteran, today announced her endorsement of Michigan Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. She will be joining Dixon for a series of campaign events in Michigan on October 29th and 30th. Further details will be provided at a later date.

It is not clear what led to Dixon gaining Gabbard’s endorsement. The now-independent from Hawaii might have left her former party, but she had always supported abortion access.

Dixon, meanwhile, has said on record she is against abortion – even in cases of incest and rape.

In June, she was ripped online for opposing any exceptions to abortion. She responded that the only exception she supports is when the life of a mother might be in jeopardy.

“I’m pro-life,” Dixon replied. “My only exception is to protect the LIFE of the mother. That has never changed as your video so nicely demonstrates. I am the mother of 5 girls. We lost one of our beautiful baby girls at 18 weeks. I know what a Life is and I know it’s worth protecting.”

Dixon said in August that children who are raped and impregnated have an opportunity to “bond” over the shared trauma after they give birth:

I’ve talked to those people who were the child of a rape victim and the bond that those two people made and the fact that out of that tragedy there was healing through that baby, it’s something that we don’t think about because we assume that that story is someone who was taken from the front yard, then returned.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com