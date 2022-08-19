GOP Gov. Hopeful Tudor Dixon Says She Opposes Abortion for Child Rape Victims Because of the ‘Bond’ Between Mother and Resulting Baby

The Republican nominee for governor in Michigan said she opposes abortion in cases of rape – even when the victim is a child – because of the “bond” that the mother and child will eventually enjoy.

“I am pro-life with exceptions for life of the mother,” Tudor Dixon explained on Fox 2 Detroit on Thursday night. “I think it’s very important that people understand when they see these commercials saying that I don’t believe in life of the mother that’s not true. I’ve made it very clear: health of the mother and life of the mother are two different things.”

Anchor Roop Raj followed up by asking Dixon whether she’d support an abortion exception for a 14-year-old rape victim who because pregnant as a result.

This was her response:

I’ve talked to some other legislators about this. And they’ve met the same people that I’ve met who’ve told their story of, once this child knew they were in their second or third trimester, and I am that child, you know? I’ve talked to those people who were the child of a rape victim and the bond that those two people made and the fact that out of that tragedy there was healing through that baby, it’s something that we don’t think about because we assume that that story is someone who was taken from the front yard, then returned. That’s generally not the story there. And those voices – the baby’s of rape victims – that have come forward are very powerful when you hear their story and what the truth is behind that. It’s very hard to not stand up for those people.

Dixon is hoping to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the fall and trails by five points according to a recent poll.

Watch above via WJBK Detroit.

