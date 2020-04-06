comScore

Alyssa Milano Sparks Backlash For ‘Hypocritical Defense’ of Joe Biden Amid Allegation: ‘You Are a Fraud’

By Leia IdlibyApr 6th, 2020, 6:05 pm

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano sparked backlash on Twitter when she defended Democratic candidate Joe Biden despite the fact that his former staffer Tara Reade came forward with assault allegations.

Milano had previously received criticism for her silence regarding Biden’s harassment allegations, so she explained on a radio interview with Andy Cohen that she was skeptical that Reade’s statements were credible.

“I’ve been very vocal for Biden and my support for him and I did do my due diligence because part of it was that Times Up decided not to take the case, and so…I did my work, and I spoke to Times Up and I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation,”  she told Cohen.

“I’m sure that mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well… if they found more evidence,” she added. “So, I’m just kind of staying quiet about it, and because I’m kind of staying quiet about it…”

“You’re getting dragged on Twitter by Bernie Bros,” Cohen interjected.

After the interview, Milano took to Twitter to add that believing women “does not mean everyone gets to accuse anyone of anything and that’s that.”

The actress quickly received criticism on Twitter from both liberal and conservative figures. Many pointed out the “hypocrisy” of her statements, considering her ties to the #MeToo movement, and her vocal stance amid the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

