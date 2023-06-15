AOC Dunks on James Comer Over Bungled Gotcha Attempt: ‘Fox News and Tech Billionaires Can’t Save You Here’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dunked on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Wednesday after Comer bungled his own attempt to dunk on the congresswoman.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday titled “Death by a Thousand Regulations: The Biden Administration’s Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “What we are seeing right now is Republicans trying to roll back a rule on the number of hours that pilots must require in order to train, in order to be licensed.”

Comer then interrupted, “I’m amused that the gentlelady is concerned about raising the age regulation that limits the age of pilots when there’s a shortage of pilots, but they’re okay with a president of the United States who’s more than 20 years older than the minimum age.”

Ocasio-Cortez shot back, “Uh, Mr. Chairman, since you’re referring, it’s not age, it’s training hour time. The number of hours that the individual’s training, not the age.”

Comer remarked, “Well, part of the regulation is age as well,” before moving on.

Following the encounter, Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to dunk on Comer, tweeting:

What’s unique about hearings is that it’s just you, a witness, and 5 unfiltered minutes. You either sink or swim on your own effort. Fox News & tech billionaires can’t save you here. If you’re not on point, there’s nowhere to hide. and that’s where I wait.

