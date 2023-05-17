Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) confronted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on the Capitol steps, Wednesday and called on him to resign after House Democrats failed in their attempt to expel Santos from Congress.

“You’ve got to resign, bro!” shouted Bowman as Santos spoke to members of the press.

Ocasio-Cortez also joined in, shouting at Santos, “You gotta go, man!”

“I can’t continue to address you guys because there is a deranged member here,” Santos told reporters as Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez shouted from across the steps.

Moments later, Bowman went on to have a lively debate with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over the expulsion attempt, which was caught on camera by reporters.

“Expel him! Save the party! Your party’s hanging by a thread!” Bowman shouted at Greene.

“No, we gotta get rid of Biden to save the country!” Greene shot back, before chanting, “Impeach Biden!”

After the two continued to argue about guns and the southern border, Ocasio-Cortez tapped Bowman on the shoulder and said, “She ain’t worth it, bro.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps. AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

In chaotic scene on Capitol steps, George Santos tells reporters he won’t resign, then gets shouted at by Jamaal Bowman to “resign.” Santos yells back and walks away. That then proceeds to Bowman and MTG getting into a shouting match pic.twitter.com/zTgZVOsVdc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 17, 2023

The confrontation took place after House Republicans defeated an attempt by Democrats to expel Santos from Congress in response to his indictment last week on 13 counts, including fraud. While Republicans defeated the attempt 221 to 204, several Republican members of Congress have called on Santos to resign.

“He needs to go right away. I hope he resigns,” said Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) last week. “I wanna concentrate on things like the border, China and debt. He’s a complete embarrassment.”

