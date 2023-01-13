AOC Taunts ‘Utter Republican Meltdown’ Over Her Own Gas Stove Comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) snapped back at critics mocking her over recent comments highlighting the alleged dangers of gas stoves. The statement fueled rumors of a potential gas stove ban, something the White House quickly denied was in the works.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez taunted the GOP over the “utter Republican meltdown” over the gas stove reports. Concerns over a gas stove ban stemmed from a Bloomberg interview in which a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission official saying “any option is on the table” when discussing concerns about gas stoves.

“I do think it’s funny, the absolute, utter Republican meltdown where they’re like, ‘You can take my gas stove from my cold, dead hands,’ or, ‘How dare you talk about gas stoves, you have a gas stove,'” the congresswoman said.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, her owning a gas stove is irrelevant.

“First of all, I rent, period. Second of all, it doesn’t even matter. Because, by that logic, these are the same people who would have said we should have never gotten rid of leaded gasoline just because someone may have driven a gasoline car,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez argued science “evolves and gives us new knowledge with time.”

The White House denying a gas stove ban was being considered led to some critics mocking Republicans over capitalizing on the reports, but Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be a supporter of this never-were regulation.

In a recent tweet, the Democrat sparred with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) after the congressman declared he’d never give up his gas stove.

You can read more about it here: https://t.co/JUgq1A4LaS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

“Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

